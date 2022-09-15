Rwanda/Djibouti: AS Kigali's Mbungo Eyes Home Glory Against Asas Djibouti Télécom

AS Kigali Football Club head coach Andre Casa Mbungo seeks to win the second leg against ASAS Djibouti Télécom of Djibouti in the preliminary round of the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup.

The second leg match will be played on September 18 at Huye Stadium. The first leg, a goalless draw, was played in Djbouti, on September 10.

"ASAS Djibouti Télécom is a team you can't undermine; it has strong good players. You saw how they performed in their home match. We have to give our best in the return leg," Mbungo said.

AS Kigali intensified preparations ahead of their second-leg.

"We will go into the game looking for a win. We have prepared well. We have to give our 100% because we need to advance to the next round," noted the AS Kigali coach.

AS Kigali also wants to emulate Rayon Sports FC which reached the group stages in the CAF Confederation, in 2018.