South Africa: UK Welcomes Open Debate About Its Colonial Past, Says High Commissioner to SA

14 September 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Antony Phillipson was responding to the debate Queen Elizabeth's death has provoked about her legacy in South Africa, as in other former colonies, with some commentators seeing her as a reminder of Britain's colonial past.

Britain welcomes healthy, open discussion about some of the "dark stains" of its colonial past, including slavery, says the country's High Commissioner to South Africa, Antony Phillipson.

Phillipson told journalists at a briefing that this was also the view of King Charles III, who became monarch after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last Thursday.

Phillipson was responding to the debate the queen's death has provoked about her legacy in South Africa, as in other former colonies, with some commentators seeing her as a reminder of Britain's colonial past.

Phillipson said the High Commission had followed the discussion, which it had found "very interesting. There've been a variety of sentiments. But a considerable amount of warmth and positive sentiment as well."

He noted that King Charles III had commented on this himself in his opening address to the Commonwealth summit in Rwanda in June, "where he talked about the need to recognise our past and our shared histories, both the positive and the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X