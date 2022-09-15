South Africa: Link Between Traditional Beer, Storage of Maize and Oesophageal Cancer in the Eastern Cape Revealed

14 September 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Researchers at Walter Sisulu University have found a link between the high incidence of oesophageal cancer in the province and the consumption of umqombothi (traditional beer). They say the risk of this type of cancer is increased by the consumption of umqombothi, coupled with a fungus found in inappropriately stored maize.

Umqombothi traditional beer, coupled with a maize-based diet -- where maize is not stored properly -- may be the leading cause of oesophageal cancer in the Eastern Cape. This is according to the latest findings of researchers at Walter Sisulu University.

Previous research has linked the consumption of traditionally brewed beer, often made with maize, to the high incidence of the disease, specifically among black men in the province.

The study, led by the department of human biology's Prof Eugene Ndebia, continued previous work to find out why the Eastern Cape had an exceptionally high number of oesophageal cancer cases compared with other provinces.

"There are a lot of causes that have been brought forward for oesophageal cancer in the province," Ndebia said, explaining that they had looked at the industrial pollution of the soil by factories and the possible contamination of vegetables with carcinogens.

"The other causes brought...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

