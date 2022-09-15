Sudan: U.S. Welcomes Sudan Draft Transitional Constitution

Khartoum / Washington D.c. — The US Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives welcomed Sudan's Bar Association's draft transitional constitution framework on Tuesday. In a press statement made by the Foreign Affairs Committee, they said praised the association's efforts in engaging "a diverse set of Sudanese pro-democracy stakeholders in putting forward this proposal".

They urged Sudanese stakeholders to "seriously consider this document" and take steps to "further develop its principles in order to build a consensus", the statement read.

However, the statement noted that to ensure cooperation between the US and Sudan, "a civilian-led transitional government must be established", also calling on "accountability for violence and human rights abuses and continue to stand with the Sudanese people in their pursuit of democracy, peace, and justice".

Sudan's Bar Association and their work with US government has been met with criticism from the Communist Party of Sudan (CPoS) and the women's activist group, No to Women's Oppression Organisation.

The CPoS stated that the Steering Committee of the Bar Association has neither the legal nor union sanction, "to issue a draft constitution".

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, the women's organisation leader Amira Othman also reserved criticism of the draft. Othman said that the drafts inclusivity proposal of having 50 per cent of women participating is of "no concern to her", due to their "rejection of the constitution in principle".

She added that draft was a "repetition of the same mistakes" and demanded the constitution adopt the charters of the resistance committees into a charter.

Since US Ambassador John Godfrey's arrival in Sudan, he has met with residents of Zamzam camp for the displaced near El Fasher, capital of North Darfur, requested international protection from continuous violations and attacks.

Godfrey met with a number of camp leaders on Sunday, where he reaffirmed that the US "will continue to support all efforts to bring lasting peace to the region."

International support for the Sudan's Bar Association's draft transitional constitution framework

Nine embassies in Sudan, along with the AU-IGAD-UNITAMS Trilateral Mechanism and Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), have welcomed the Sudanese Bar Association's (SBA) publication of a draft transitional constitution framework document for Sudan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This support follows the presentation of the document to the drafting committee of a number of pro-democratic political forces, who proposed some amendments, and approved the final version last week.

The Embassies of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States are taking the document as a "serious and encouraging initiative," with the potential to "achieve a broadly acceptable and inclusive civilian-led government that can put Sudan on a path to democracy and elections."

In the statement, published yesterday, a great deal of emphasis was put on the document having a wide base of popular support and a focus on inclusivity: "We commend the SBA initiative's inclusion of a broad spectrum of Sudanese stakeholders and careful expert technical review, and we are encouraged by the initial signs of support from diverse Sudanese actors since the release of the SBA document."