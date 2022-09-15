Liberia: President Weah Signs Into Law National Census Joint Resolution & Small Arms Act

15 September 2022
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, on September 14, 2022, signed into law two critical legal instruments aimed at enhancing the country's Governance Process.

The two legal instruments include the Joint Resolution of the National Legislature for the conduct of the National Housing and Population Census and the Act to repeal the Liberia Commission on Small Arms.

The Senate and House of Representatives recently passed a Joint Resolution authorizing the Executive Branch of Government to conduct the National Census from October 24 to November 7, 2022.

The Act to repeal the Act creating the Liberia National Commission on Small Arms is replaced with an Act establishing the Liberia National Commission on Arms.

The National Legislature recently forwarded the two instruments to the Office of the President for his signature, and he did September 14.

