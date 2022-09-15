Somalia: Justice Minister Meets With Swedish Ambassador

15 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The minister of justice for the Federal Government of Somalia Hassan Moalim has received at his office the Swedish ambassador in Mogadishu.

Ambassador Per Lindgarde held an introductory meeting with the new minister and discussed ways to cooperate on good governance, judicial reform, and the constitution.

Sweden is among the international partners supporting Somalia in different areas related to the state building, development, and reform of the institutions as the country is on the recovery path.

