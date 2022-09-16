Kenya: KQ Announces Death of Another Passenger

Nairobi — Kenya Airways has announced the demise of a passenger who developed breathing difficulties while boarding the flight.

The flight which was scheduled to depart for Mombasa at 1900hrs Wednesday evening was still on ground at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) when the said passenger passed away.

The passenger was pronounced dead by personnel at the airport before the aircraft took off.

"We convey our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time," said KQ.

This become the third death the national carrier is reporting in less than 30 days.

KQ reported the death of a 66-year-old man on September 2, who too died after developing breathing complications while on board.

He was headed to Nairobi from New York when he developed complications, compelling the flight to land in Morocco for him to get medical attention when he was announced dead.

The first case involved a passenger who died on August 2022 onboard, forcing the flight to make an emergency landing in Casablanca.

The airline said the passenger had fallen ill while onboard.