Kenya: Malkia Strikers Hope Brazilian Gold Dust Can Spur Them as They Seek World Champs History

Nairobi — Malkia Strikers skipper Mercy Moim is optimistic that the seeds of the two-month training camp they have had in Brazil will sprout to bear sweet fruits as they enter the final phase of preparation for the World Championships.

The national women's volleyball team has trained in Brazil under a sponsorship from world governing body FIVB and on Wednesday touched down for the final phase of preparations in Serbia, before they fly to Netherlands for the global extravaganza.

"Unlike previously where we would train at Kasarani for a few days before any major events or get interrupted every so often when the gymnasiums are being used for other things, we had everything we could ask for in Brazil. We do not have any excuses now. It is time to implement everything we have learned," Moim said as the team touched down in Serbia.

She added; "This is the best preparation I have had in my 15 years of playing in the national team, all thanks to Mozzart Bet who came to our rescue when our trip to Brazil looked impossible. We also have a good blend of young and experienced players who have made it to the final 14 on merit."

Moim says the camp in Brazil has given them time to work together as a team and improve in an all round aspect, and notes the final phase of preparation in Serbia will help them brush off gremlins to ensure they are ready for the Worlds.

Malkia have been drawn in Group A of the World Championships and will face off with the hosts Netherlands, African rivals Cameroon, European champions Italy, Puerto Rico and Belgium.

The team has made a target of going past the group stages for the first time ever and this will require them in the least, to win two matches to assure themselves of a place in the second round.

There is growing confidence in the team that they have the ability to achieve that target.