Kenya: Shame on Judiciary, We Can Lead One Million March to Take Them Home, Odinga Says

Nairobi — Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has lashed out at the Judiciary for what he termed as 'issuing threats' to Kenyans over their reaction on the unanimous ruling upholding President William Ruto victory.

Odinga while attending the inauguration of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir stated that they will not be cowed to push for reforms in Judiciary including sending the 7-judge bench home.

"If they become rogue, we have power as the people of Republic of Kenya to reform them and send them home," he stated.

"We can lead a one million march to the Judiciary to tell them, go home and they would have no option but go home," he said shortly after jetting back to the country from Zanzibar.

The Former Prime Minister asserted that the Azimio Camp will not be bulldozed to silence for disagreeing with the Supreme Court ruling on the consolidated petition which he termed as judicial thuggery.

"The Judiciary should not threaten and blackmail the people of this country after they have done the messes they have done. We respect but don't agree and we have a right not to agree bad ruling of the Judiciary," Odinga stated.

Odinga maintained that the country will not be drawn back to the Kanu era whether citizens are muzzled to silence over what he termed as outright injustice.

"Hii ruling ilikuwa shenzi,it was not based on any law.We are not going to accept this kind of things and as a people of Kenya we will not be cowed. Nyayo tried it but we resisted him,"he averred.

"We will not allow another dictator to come in this country or Judiciary to become a dictator. We will protect our freedom," he added.

While congratulated the newly sworn in Mombasa Governor, Odinga hailed the coastal residents for overwhelmingly voting for the Azimio candidate despite the postponement of the election that would have interfered with the election outcome.

"The Mombasa election and that of Kakamega was deliberately left behind like our lawyers said in court so they could have a trial after the rigging. People of Mombasa have showed they are truly Azimio and this is the pride that we have," Odinga noted.

The Azimio team had filed a petition at the apex court challenging the victory of President-Elect William Ruto but it was dismissed in its entirety on grounds that it lacked merit.

The Martha Koome-led bench, in its unanimous ruling, ruled that part of the evidence presented by the Azimio brigade was "hot air," and had set the court on a wild goose chase.

The court dismissed all the nine issues they had structured in the consolidated petition, challenging President-Elect William Ruto's win.

The verdict dealt a significant blow to the Azimio team, whose leader Raila Odinga was hoping the judges would nullify the results of the August 9, 2022, hotly contested presidential election.

"We will talk, the constitution of this country gives power to the people of Kenya and all other people exercising power are exercising donated power."