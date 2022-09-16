Tanzania: World Democracy Day - Samia Thanks Tanzanians

As Tanzania joins other nations in commemorating World Democracy Day, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has thanked Wananchi for maintaining peace and harmony.

According to a statement released by the State House on Thursday, the Head of State reaffirmed that democracy and human rights are two interdependent and mutually reinforcing.

Additionally, the Head of State said as a way of continuing practicing democracy in the country, the government is working closely with political parties by listening to their demands and solving raised issues.

"Political parties have been demanding to be allowed to continue carrying out political activities, especially holding political rallies with their party members... the task force formed to coordinate stakeholders' views on multi-party democracy has continued to emphasize on allowing political gatherings but it has showed uncertainty on laws and regulations governing the matter," the President stated

However, President Samia advised citizens to wait for views and recommendations of the task force on amendment of law, and regulations and that the statement over the matter will be issued in the near future.