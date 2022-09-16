Tanzania: Tuisila Kisinda Cleared to Rejoin Young Africans

15 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) Players' Legal and Status Committee has blessed the signing of Tuisila Kisanda at Young Africans.

A statement from TFF signed by the federation's Media and Communications Officer Clifford Ndimbo says the authorisation has come after the release of Lazarus Kambole from the club.

"Earlier, the committee blocked the signing of Kisinda despite being conducted within the transfer window period as by then, the club had already registered 12 foreign based players.

"Despite that challenge, Kisinda requested the International Transfer Certificate (ICT) of which he managed to get," reads part of the statement.

It continues: "By transferring Kambole, it means Kisinda has managed to get a place as earlier advised. In response to article 62(1) of the Premier League edition of 2022, a club is permitted to register not more than 12 foreign based players.

"Kambole has since joined Wakiso Giants which parade in Ugandan Premier League and TFF has already issued his ICT," says the statement.

With this development, it means Kisinda could be used during the upcoming CAF Champions League reverse leg match between Yanga versus Zalan FC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

