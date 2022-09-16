Zimbabwe: Miss Bodylicious Pageant for 'Plus Size' Women On the Cards - Redefining Beauty From African Lens

16 September 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

A unique beauty pageant for big-bodied women, aimed at redefining the concept of beauty, at least from an African perspective, is set to be held in October at a venue in Kwekwe, Midlands province.

The event, which is the brainchild of Solomon Matsa, an astute businessman with a sprawling business empire in the SADC region, is meant to send a statement that, "ample African women are also beautiful and need to be celebrated."

The event started in 2017 and has over the years gained traction, becoming a popular outing, especially for women who are endowed with extra flesh.

Therefore, "Miss Bodylicious" the pegeant title is no coincidence.

"The idea was realised due to the gap we saw with previous pageants which didn't celebrate real African assets, brains and beauty of our great African women.

"As Africans, we have our own perceptions of beauty and character, which the Western world doesn't seem to embrace, thus as an independent people it's about time we also celebrate our true selves," said Matsa in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com.

The idea, according to Matsa, was to make women from the continent comfortable and confident with their bodies.

"This contest, or pageant, is there to promote comfort and love for thyself, of our African women, and make them understand that we appreciate them in the full Africaness. Our daughters must never starve themselves in the quest to look beautiful, it's very unAfrican," Matsa added.

The pageant's Marketing Executive, Ricky Dabvu said preparations for the fete were at an advanced stage.

"We are looking forward to host 12 contestants at our distinct and well organised show as compared to yester years.

"We managed to do two preliminaries, that is for the southern and northern parts of Zimbabwe, making it well polished in terms of finalists contestants on the final," said Dabvu.

The grand finale is pencilled for October 1 at King Solomon Hotel in Kwekwe.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X