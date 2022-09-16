Malawi: Nyasa Big Bullets Congratulates Appointment of Board of Mighty Wanderers Football Club (2021)

On the pitch, Nyasa Big Bullets and Mighty Wanderers are sworn arch rivals, which ends after the game, with their fans trekking back to their respective homes together.

That's the spirit that Nyasa Big Bullets Limited management has displayed as the People's Team congratulates Mighty Wanderers Football Club (2021) for the appoints of its Board, headed by Dr. Thomson Frank Mpinganjira as President of the incorporated company.

In a letter from Nyasa Big Bullets Limited chief executive officer, Suzgo Nyirenda, addressed to Mighty Wanderers 2021 Limited's Chair of Chairs, Clement Stambuli, says: "This is the right direction as Mighty Wanderers embarks on a process of professionalization and commercialization of the Club."

Bullets also make special recognition of the appointment of the Board Mighty Wanderers Supporters Trust Limited headed by Member of Parliament (MP), Ulemu Jermoth Chilapondwa alongside fellow legislator, Susan Dossi as general secretary.

On Tuesday, a statement from Mpinganjira, who has maintained the post of the company's Board chairperson, said Mighty Wanderers Supporters Limited Board "will be responsible for the new supporters regime".

This regime includes the Supporters Trust Limited to help the Board of directors, the team's executive to improve the financial standing and sustainability of the Club -- as contained in the memorandum of agreement, which the incorporated Mighty Wanderers FC 2021 Ltd officially launched last year.

The statement says the new Board members will look after the affairs of the team and all its assets, in partnership with the Wanderers Supporters Trust Limited Board.

Mpinganjira, who was unveiled as the company's president last year, facilitated in the incorporation of the limited company, has Board director Clement Stambuli appointed as chair of chairs committee, as well as chair of commercialization; public relations and media liaison.

Immediate past Board secretary, Humphrey Mvula -- who have been at leadership crisis with some sections of the Board as well as the supporters, is now an ordinary director.

Others directors are Chancy Gondwe (legal advisor and company secretary); Mervis Mangulenje (chair of finance); Christopher Kapelemera Gondwe (business development chair); Limbani Magomero (football development chair); Adelaide Migogo with Chilapondwa and Ernest Maganga as ex-officio members.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chilapondwa (legislator for Ntchisi South) and Dossi (Chikwawa West) are the Supporters Limited alongside Ernest Maganga as general secretary; Mervin Mkunika; Sam Mponda; Chikhulupiriro Mphatso; Brian Coombes and Nyongani Gondwe.

The appointments are with immediate effect, said Mpinganjira, who -- when he was officially unveiled -- pledged that the football team would be a subsidiary of other money-making business ventures the company is eyeing to pursue in the long run.

He had said the company is set to rope in multiple sponsors and not just be branded by a particular corporate sponsor as was the case in the past when the team trended as Yamaha Wanderers to MTL to Be Forward.

He had, however, emphasized that "it will not be easy -- it will take some time but with support from the Board, which has very ambitious directors, we will achieve great strides for our beloved team".

On their part, the supporters committee was tasked -- in the memorandum of agreement -- to mobilize 5 million fans nationwide who shall be registered into paying a yearly agreed subscription fee to Wanderers Football Club 2021 Limited to demonstrate their ownership.

Upon attaining the 5 million registered and fully paid members, the limited company shall reserve at least 15% of the shareholding in the Wanderers Football Club Limited and it shall be expected to grow the numbers from 2021/22 with support from the Board.