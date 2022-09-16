Malawi: DPP Leadership Wrangles Derail Parliament's Public Accounts Committee Business

15 September 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Parliament's influential and powerful committee, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is failing to meet due to leadership wrangles in the opposition Democractic Progressive Party (DPP), triggering concerns of failure by parliament for checks and balances on government.

The Committee has not met for three weeks as two DPP factions have taken each other to court over the committee leadership.

This follows a court battle between Shadric Namalomba who is on Professor Peter Mutharika faction and was Chairperson for the committee and Zomba Chisi legislator Mark Botomani who is on Kondwani Nankhumwa faction and was recently elected Chairperson of the committee.

Namalomba obtained a court injunction stopping the Speaker of the National Assembly from recognizing Botomani as Chairperson and stopping him from performing his duties.

Though the Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has moved to challenge the injunction obtained by Namalomba.

Parliament has since postponed indefinitely all PAC meetings.

Namalomba has faulted the Speaker for disregarding a court order that reinstated him on the position of Chairperson.

He has since described what is happening as sad saying PAC was supposed to meet Secretary to President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba but this has failed due to the leadership battle.

Ian Mwenye, Parliament spokespersons said he cannot comment on the matter since it is in court.

