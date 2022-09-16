Seychelles: President Ramkalawan to Attend Queen Elizabeth II's State Funeral

15 September 2022
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, and First Lady Linda Ramkalawan will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, which will be held on Monday, September 19 at the Westminster Abbey in London, State House said on Thursday.

Ramkalawan has given the order that on the day of the funeral, all national flags of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, will fly at half-mast.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96. She ascended to the throne in 1952 and was Britain's longest-reigning monarch. In June, she celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

From the UK, President Ramkalawan will travel to New York to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The President will leave the country on Saturday, September 17, and return on Saturday, September 24.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X