Tanzania: Govt Pushes for 2025 Water Goal Attainment

THE government has continued to push for attainment of its water goal of 85 percent in rural and 95 per cent in urban settings come 2025 by ensuring that all water projects are completed as planned.

According to the Ministry of Water, the government is implementing various water projects across the country to improve availability of the precious liquid to the citizens.

Vice President Dr Philip Mpango on Wednesday said that the government is committed to continue improving water services in the country by ensuring that all projects under construction are completed without delays.

Dr Mpango made the remarks when he laid a foundation stone for construction of Butimba water source and treatment centre in Nyamagana District, Mwanza Region.

The project which is being executed at a cost of 69.3bn/- upon completion is expected to produce 48 million litres per day to serve 450,000 people in Mwanza City.

Dr Mpango directed water authorities to ensure that the project is completed by end of this year instead of February next year to address water woes in the city.

The VP directives were in response to concerns raised by Mwanza residents that they were facing acute shortage of the precious liquid.

He directed Water Minister Mr Juma Aweso and his team to find alternative means to make the service available as soon as possible.

Dr Mpango said that upon completion priority should be given to residents surrounding the project and connects all beneficiaries without delays.

"It is unacceptable for Mwanza residents to face acute shortage of water while the region is the host to one of the African Great Lakes- Lake Victoria," he said.

He noted that, the government will continue to improve water services in the country to meet its target of 85 and 95 per cent water availability in rural and urban areas respectively come 2025.

Dr Mpango further called for concerted efforts in protecting water sources by planting trees and avoid conducting activities along water sources which contribute in reduction of water volume.

He also directed Tanzania Forest Services (TFS) to provide education on tree planting to the citizens in areas where various projects are being implemented in order to have trees which are friendly to environment and water sources.

Dr Mpango also directed District Executive Directors to establish environment determents in their areas and staff who are competent in environment issues and allocate budget for the units to execute their responsibilities.

On his part, Minister for Water Juma Aweso said that besides the water project being executed in Mwanza City, the government through the Rural Water Agency is implementing 45 water projects in the region to the tune of 105bn/- to ensure availability of the precious liquid in the areas.

Chama Cha Mapinduzi Election Manifesto 2020- 2025 has set a target of attaining water availability by 85 per cent in rural areas and 95 per cent in urban come 2025.

The Third National Five Year Development Plan 2020/2021-2025/2026 has also focused on improving the availability and distribution of water supplies and sanitation services in urban and rural areas, and protection of water sources and resource environment.

The key interventions highlighted in the plan include strengthening supply infrastructures for clean and safe water, establish and strengthen the Community Based Water Supply Organizations (CBWSOs) for enhancing sustainability of rural water supply and sanitation services and promote appropriate technologies for further treatment of effluent and sludge for recycling and re-use purposes.

Others are constructing strategic water reservoirs,promote and support management, development and equitable utilization of trans- boundary water resources, strengthen conservation and protection programmes of water resources and water sources, strengthen water resources research systems, data collection, processing, storage and dissemination of water statistics and establish programmes and mechanisms for management, monitoring and assessment of water and wastewater quality;

Early last month, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Engineer Anthony Sanga said the government is confident to attain 85 and 95 per cent water availability in rural and urban areas respectively come 2025 as directed in Chama Cha Mapinduzi Election Manifesto," he noted.

Eng Sanga noted that currently various water projects are being executed in districts through funding from either the government or development stakeholders.

"We are implementing 218 water projects through the Covid -19 relief funds to make sure that the shortage become history."

Eng Sanga further noted that the government has recently signed water projects worth 1.073tri/- which will be implemented in 28 towns in the country from a soft loan from the Indian government.

"This is a history because for the first time since independence our country is executing such a major water project," he said.

He further detailed that before the new project, Tabora- Igunga - Nzega water project worth 617bn/- was leading, and before it Arusha water project was considered as a major one because it was implemented at a cost of 520bn/-.

"These are just some of the projects under execution, we are going to start the implementation of another major project of drawing water from Lake Victoria to Busega, Bariadi, Itilima, Meatu and Maswa towns at a cost of 444b/-," he said.

He noted that President Samia has directed the ministry to use sufficient and sustainable water sources in order to meet the growing demand of the precious liquid.