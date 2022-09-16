Namibian Clubs Get UEFA Training

The Namibia Football Association (NFA) has extended an invitation to the clubs that make up the Namibia Premier Football League and Namibia Premier League to benefit from the Uefa Assist League Development Programme.

Confirming the invitation, the interim general secretary of the NFA, Jochen Traut, said the Uefa workshop will be held in Windhoek from Monday to Thursday next week.

"We have sent the invitation to the club managers and owners of the 16 premier division clubs, as well as the first and second divisions. But the focus is more on the premier league clubs," Traut said.

"The leagues are set to kick off sooner or later. We need to keep them [the club owners] up to date in preparation for the envisaged leagues."

According to the invitation dated 22 August, the Uefa professionals will offer capacity building training modules over four days for the NFA, the leagues and clubs, and each module comprises a theoretical part supported by useful administrative tools and practical exercises.

"It is imperative that you and your delegates attend all sessions uninterruptedly," Traut said.