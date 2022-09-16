South Africa: Western Cape Calls For Dedicated Anti-Kidnap Unit - South African News Briefs - September 16, 2022

Cape Town —

Western Cape Calls for Dedicated Team to Tackle Kidnappings

Western Cape authorities are calling for a dedicated unit to help tackle kidnappings. The City of Cape Town said that it was no longer leaving it up to the police alone to try and solve kidnappings. Authorities in the metro say they have been in consultation with an international group that specialises in kidnappings and extortion, Eye Witness News reports. The police ministry and SAPS, yesterday provided an update on kidnapping investigations in the province. Mayoral Committee Member JP Smith said the city is exploring ways to become better equipped to protect our citizens.

Public Works Sends Land Expropriation Bill Back to Parliament

The Public Works and Infrastructure Committee has finally sent the contentious Expropriation Bill, with amendments, back to Parliament. The Expropriation Bill (B23-2020) reviews the apartheid-era Expropriation Act 63 of 1975 and ensures that expropriation laws fall in line with the Constitution. It clarifies instances where expropriation may take place and on what basis, IOL reports

Flying To and From Belgium a Boost for Tourism

Efforts to make South Africa more attractive to international travellers have received yet another boost. Air Belgium has joined a growing list of international airlines offering direct flights to the country. The Brussels-based airline has launched two routes to South Africa. Belgium is is South Africa's sixth largest trading partner and South Africa expects more European tourists to visit its shores with these flights.

Transactions at Scrapyards Under Scrutiny as Cape Town Bleeds From Vandalism, Theft

Cape Town has lost R3.4 million in two previous months to rampant vandalism and theft of metals and cables that are usually sold to scrap dealers. Now, Trade, Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel announced that his department is planning draft legislation to ban the use of cash in the scrap metals trade. Vandals make use of loadshedding time and the middle of the night to remove power connections from individual homes, IOL reports.