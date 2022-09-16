Kenya: Odinga to Chair Azimio Parliamentary Group Meeting

16 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Party Coaliton Leader Raila Odinga is today expected to chair the coalition's Parliamentary Group meeting whose agenda will be its role in the opposition after losing the August 9 presidential election.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the meeting will also discuss the sharing of parliamentary leadership positions amongst the Coalition Party constituent parties.

Narc-Kenya Leader Martha Karua is also expected to attend the meeting scheduled at Stoni Athi in Machakos County.

The meeting will be seeking the consensus of their members on who are to occupy the seats of Majority Leaders in the National Assembly and Minority Leaders in the Senate and National Assembly.

ODM, Jubilee, Wiper and DAP-K are some of the Azimio parties with representation in Parliament.

