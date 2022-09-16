Kenya: President Ruto to Chair Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group Meeting in Naivasha

Nairobi — President William Ruto is Friday expected to chair the Kenya Kwanza Alliance parliamentary group meeting that is set to deliberate the slotting of key house leadership positions in the bicameral house.

The ruling coalition is expected to retreat for a two-day meeting in Naivasha in a bid to share out the minority seats in the house being eyed by several leaders within the constituent parties.

According to the coalition agreements deposited at the Registrar of Political Parties, Azimio La Umoja One Kenya has majority of numbers in National Assembly.

The latest realignments by United Democratic Movement (UDM), Movement Democracy for Growth (MDG) and Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) to move to Kenya Kwanza Alliance has however left more for interpretation.

However leaders within the coalition opine that it's up to the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula to give the way forward on the matter.

"We can't talk about who are the majority; it's not in question in this particular situation. The person who will give the way forward is Speaker Wetangula once the house convenes," said Kiminini MP Didmus Barasa.

For the National Assembly majority seat, Kenya Kwanza Alliance may have settled on Kikuyu lawmaker Kimani Ichung'wa who appears to be the only one who has the goodwill to clinch the slot.

The Ruto-led alliance will Friday decide between South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro and his Kilifi North MP Owen Baya for the minority whip slot.

On Minority Whip, the coalition will have to settle on two names between Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara, Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau and North Mugirango MP Joash Nyamoko.

This is ahead of the National Assembly week long induction workshop which mainly targets MPs who have made it to Parliament for the first time, the lawmakers are taken through the legislative process such as how to sponsor Bills, bring petitions, and issue personal statements.