Kenya: DP Gachagua Meets Odinga at Mombasa Airport

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has held a rare meeting with Azimio leader Raila Odinga, days after the long-time Opposition leader suffered humiliating defeat in the presidential election won by William Ruto.

Pictures shared on social media show Gachagua and Raila holding a meeting, but no details were provided.

"We have tremendous respect for our senior citizens. I was delighted this morning to have a tete a tete with our senior citizen former Prime Minister Rt Hon Raila Amolo Odinga in Mombasa," Gachagua wrote on his Face book Account.

Gachagua was heading back to Nairobi after officiating the Council of Governors induction while Odinga was heading to Machakos County for Azimio Parliamentary group meeting after attending the inaugural celebration of swearing in of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

Odinga was away in Zanzibar jetted back to the country on Thursday to attend the swearing in of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir after taking vacation to reflect and heal.

"I have been out of the country; I went to recuperate in the spice Island of Zanzibar. I took my wife, children and grandchildren also to go heal after the shock they got as a family," he said.

This was the first appearance of the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya flag bearer in the polls following the unanimous Supreme Court verdict that upheld the victory of President William Ruto.

While congratulating the newly sworn in Mombasa Governor, Odinga hailed the coastal residents for overwhelmingly voting for the Azimio candidate despite the postponement of the election that would have interfered with the election outcome.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Mombasa election and that of Kakamega was deliberately left behind like our lawyers said in court so they could have a trial after the rigging. People of Mombasa have showed they are truly Azimio and this is the pride that we have," Odinga noted.

Odinga while attending the inauguration of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir stated that they will not be cowed to push for reforms in Judiciary including sending the 7-judge bench home.

"If they become rogue, we have power as the people of Republic of Kenya to reform them and send them home," he stated.

"We can lead a one million march to the Judiciary to tell them, go home and they would have no option but go home," he said shortly after jetting back to the country from Zanzibar.

The Former Prime Minister asserted that the Azimio Camp will not be bulldozed to silence for disagreeing with the Supreme Court ruling on the consolidated petition which he termed as judicial thuggery.

"The Judiciary should not threaten and blackmail the people of this country after they have done the messes they have done. We respect but don't agree and we have a right not to agree bad ruling of the Judiciary," Odinga stated.

Odinga maintained that the country will not be drawn back to the Kanu era whether citizens are muzzled to silence over what he termed as outright injustice.

"Hii ruling ilikuwa shenzi,it was not based on any law. We are not going to accept this kind of things and as a people of Kenya we will not be cowed. Nyayo tried it but we resisted him," he averred.

"We will not allow another dictator to come in this country or Judiciary to become a dictator. We will protect our freedom," he added.