South Africa: Jagersfontein-Charlesville Electricity Restored

Eskom has restored power supply to the disaster struck Jagersfontein-Charlesville area following a mudslide in those parts.

The mudslide had engulfed the power utility's Rietkuil substation, which is a supply point of the area's Centlec - the bulk electricity supplier.

"Eskom technicians worked around the clock to install and energise a replacement transformer at Badplaas substation in Jagersfontein after Rietkuil substation was destroyed on Sunday when mud burst through a broken wall of a nearby mining dam, flooding the area.

"Although we aimed to restore supply before midnight on Tuesday, minor complications delayed the process," said Eskom.

The electricity supplier explained that although it remains responsible for most electricity supply in the area, customers receive their share of distribution through Centlec and not directly.

"Eskom delivers electricity in bulk to Centlec, who then distributes it to Jagersfontein and Charlesville. Electricity users who are still without supply should report it to their electricity provider," the power utility said.

Meanwhile, Eskom Gauteng's senior customer services manager, Daphne Mokwena, has urged communities to assist the power utility in fighting vandalism and theft of electricity equipment.

This after panel wiring and protection cables were stolen at the Seboka substation, leaving Palm Springs, eight zones in Sebokeng and small farms without electricity.

Repairs and the restoration of supply is estimated to take three weeks.

"We deplore the continuous theft and vandalism of our infrastructure in this area, as this is happening for the second time in a space of two months. When these incidents occur, there is a loss of revenue and increase replacement costs for Eskom, and they also affect essential services such as healthcare facilities," Mokwena said.