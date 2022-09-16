Somalia: Minister of Aviation Meets With AFCAC Secretary

The Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of the Federal Republic of Somalia held a meeting with Adefunke Adeyem, the Secretary General of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC).

Minister Fardowsa Osman Igaal had special talks with Adefunke Adeyem during the 6th event Aviation Africa summit and Exhibition 2022 in Kigali, the Rwandan capital.

During these events, Stakeholders in the aviation sector shared their experiences and lessons from the past, discussing issues for how the industry can accelerate recovery, promote sustainability and enhance the customer experience.

The two officials discussed how to improve the security of civil aviation in Somalia.

Minister Fardowsa also met with the head of the Rwanda Air company, Yvonne Manzi Makolo, and heard a report about the funeral and the stages that the Rwanda Air company has gone through, so that the government of Somalia, which is currently working to restore Somali Airline, can benefit from it.