Africa: Uganda to Face Rwanda in Totalenergies U-17 AFCON Qualifiers for Cecafa Zone

Reigning champions Uganda have been placed alongside Rwanda in Group B ahead of the TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 qualifiers for the CECAFA Zone.

The Executive Director of the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA), Auka Gecheo conducted the draw in the Kenyan capital Nairobi today afternoon.

Uganda who lifted the title when the tournament was last held in 2020 have been placed together with Rwanda, Djibouti, together with Sudan and Burundi who missed the last edition.

The Zonal qualifiers will take place between 20 September and 19 October 2022 at the Abebe Bikila Stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ethiopia who finished third in the last edition have been drawn in Group A alongside Tanzania, Eritrea, Somalia and South Sudan.

"We are happy that some of the teams that missed the last edition like Sudan, Burundi, Somalia and Sudan have this time entered teams for the competition," said Gecheo.

The best two teams from each group will qualify for the semi final stage, while the champions will represent the Zone at the TotalEnergies U-17 AFCON 2023 to be hosted by Algeria.

This will be the third tournament that the CECAFA region is hosting this year after the CECAFA Senior Women's Championship held in Uganda and the recent TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers staged in Tanzania.

Groups

A: Ethiopia, Tanzania, Eritrea, Somalia, South Sudan

B: Uganda, Djibouti, Rwanda, Sudan, Burundi