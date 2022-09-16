Africa: Upcoming Digital Press Briefing With U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer

press release

MEDIA ADVISORY | September 20 Digital Press Briefing with U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer

EVENT: Please join us on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, for a digital press briefing with U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Mike Hammer. Special Envoy Hammer will discuss his recent travel to the region in support of the African Union's efforts to launch talks aimed at ending the conflict in Northern Ethiopia.

DETAILS:

Speaker: Ambassador Mike Hammer, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

Date: Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Time: 15:00 Johannesburg | 13:00 GMT | 9:00 Washington DC

Language: English. Simultaneous Arabic interpretation will be provided.

Ground rules: The briefing will be on the record.

Login info: To be provided upon RSVP.

RSVP: Please RSVP by clicking here

Twitter: Join the conversation #AFHubPress and follow us on @AfricaMediaHub.

Background: Please see the media note linked here.

BIOGRAPHY:

Ambassador Michael (Mike) A. Hammer was appointed as Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa on June 1, 2022 by Secretary Blinken. He previously served as the U.S. ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo from 2018 until 2022. He also served as the Acting Senior Vice President of the National Defense University (NDU). And previously served as the Deputy Commandant of NDU's Eisenhower School and was additionally dual-hatted as the Vice Chancellor of the College of International Security Affairs.

Ambassador Hammer is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service class of Minister-Counselor. He most recently served as U.S. ambassador to Chile from 2014-2016. He began his diplomatic career in 1988. Prior to his appointment in Chile, Ambassador Hammer served as Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs from March 2012 to August 2013. He also served as Acting Assistant Secretary and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs.

Before joining the Bureau of Public Affairs, Ambassador Hammer served at the White House as Special Assistant to the President, Senior Director for Press and Communications, and National Security Council Spokesman from January 2009 to January 2011. He previously served at the National Security Council as Deputy Spokesman from 1999 to 2000 and as the Director of Andean Affairs from 2000 to 2001.

Ambassador Hammer's overseas postings include Bolivia, Norway, Iceland, and Denmark. His other State Department assignments include the Operations Center and serving as Special Assistant to the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs. Ambassador Hammer has received several awards, including the Navy's Distinguished Public Service Award, the State Department's Distinguished Honor Award, the Department's Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Public Diplomacy, and several Superior Honor awards.

Ambassador Hammer earned a Bachelor's degree from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. He also earned Master's degrees from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University and from the National War College at the National Defense University.

Ambassador Hammer grew up in Latin America, living in Honduras, El Salvador, Colombia, Venezuela, and Brazil. He is fluent in Spanish and speaks French and Icelandic. Ambassador Hammer and his wife Margret Bjorgulfsdottir have three children.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines U.S., Canada and Africa East Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

LOGISTICS:

Participants should log in to join the conference 10 minutes early.

Participants will be asked to type in their name, press affiliation, and location.

The speaker will give brief opening remarks, and then the moderator will open the floor to questions.

Participants will be instructed to type their questions or indicate to the moderator in the chat that they wish to ask a live question. Journalists may also submit written questions in advance when registering on Eventbrite or via e-mail to afmediahub@state.gov.

If you experience technical difficulties during the briefing, you may send an e-mail to afmediahub@state.gov to alert the moderator to any issues.