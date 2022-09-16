Kenya: UDA Nominates Bodaboda Rider to Murang'a County Assembly

Murang'a — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has nominated a boda boda rider to the Murang'a County Assembly.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro who reported his nomination said that Tony Marubu who operates bodaboda atr Mugoiri junction in Kiharu constituency, is now an Member of County Assembly (MCA).

According to Nyoro, UDA met the young man two years ago during their numerous visits in the county.

"Of all the things we have done as UDA fraternity, the nomination of Tony Marubu as an MCA in Murang'a is among the best decisions. He is a Boda Boda rider in Kiharu, specifically at Mukuyu (Mugoiri Junction). Congratulations Sir," he stated.

Nyoro said that Marubu came out as sharp and articulate during their encounter.

"We noticed him around 2 years ago in our usual work activities. He came out as sharp and articulate. Called him to the office and enquired about him. He told me he had scored C+ but was unable to proceed to College. We were willing to sponsor him for a Teaching Course but in the course of making it happen, he is now an MCA," he said.