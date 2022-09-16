Kenya: UDA Nominates Bodaboda Rider to Murang'a County Assembly

16 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Murang'a — The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has nominated a boda boda rider to the Murang'a County Assembly.

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro who reported his nomination said that Tony Marubu who operates bodaboda atr Mugoiri junction in Kiharu constituency, is now an Member of County Assembly (MCA).

According to Nyoro, UDA met the young man two years ago during their numerous visits in the county.

"Of all the things we have done as UDA fraternity, the nomination of Tony Marubu as an MCA in Murang'a is among the best decisions. He is a Boda Boda rider in Kiharu, specifically at Mukuyu (Mugoiri Junction). Congratulations Sir," he stated.

Nyoro said that Marubu came out as sharp and articulate during their encounter.

"We noticed him around 2 years ago in our usual work activities. He came out as sharp and articulate. Called him to the office and enquired about him. He told me he had scored C+ but was unable to proceed to College. We were willing to sponsor him for a Teaching Course but in the course of making it happen, he is now an MCA," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X