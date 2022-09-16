Angola: Inauguration - FAA Modernization Among Top Priorities - President

Luanda — The modernization of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) is one of the President João Lourenço's priorities in his mandate that begins this Thursday (15).

The President João Lourenço, who was addressing an inauguration ceremony of the fifth legislature, explained that the move is intended to bring the Armed Forces to the level of prestige they have gained over the years.

He added that the defence of territorial integrity and internal public order is sacred for a country like Angola that has lived through decades of armed conflict.

Meanwhile, he said, having achieved peace and stability 20 years ago, Angola has to preserve these goods at all costs.

In his speech, João Lourenço said that the best solutions will be found for the re-equipping and modernising of the FAA.

The Angolan Statesman noted that the permanent training of the staff, as well as the improving the conditions of barracks to accommodate the staff and their salaries is a priority in the functioning of the Executive on the first days.

Diplomacy

He said that Angola has a dynamic diplomacy open to the world, with beneficial results for the country's image and economy.

According to João Lourenço, the country has gained prestige and respect on the continent and in the world due to the crucial role it plays in resolving conflicts in the SADC region and in the Great Lakes, such as the Central African Republic, and in the border conflicts between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He expressed concern about the conflict in the Tigris region of Ethiopia, whose humanitarian situation is worsening every day because it was simply forgotten after the outbreak of a new conflict in Europe.

The MPLA and its candidate for President of the Republic, João Lourenço, won Angola's fifth elections, after those held in 1992, 2008, 2012 and 2017, with 51.17 percent of the valid votes, electing 124 deputies to the National Assembly.

In total, the MPLA obtained 3. 2 million of valid votes, according to definitive data released by the National Electoral Commission (CNE) and upheld by the Constitutional Court.