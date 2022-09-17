South Africa: President Ramaphosa Concludes Positive Washington DC Visit

document

Washington, DC — President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his official working visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joseph Biden. The two leaders deliberated on a range of critical issues of national, regional and global importance during their bilateral meeting, where trade, investment, global peace and stability, health, as well as climate change and the just energy transition were discussed.

TRADE AND INVESTMENT

On trade and investment, there was agreement on the need to create a more attractive environment for American companies to invest in South Africa, where an estimated 600 US companies are already doing business in a range of sectors. A joint task force on trade and investment will be established to expand bilateral economic ties. In 2023 South Africa will host the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) Forum which will map the next phase of Africa-US trade.

President Ramaphosa welcomed the United States’ further commitment to improve bilateral trade and investment volumes, which will create much needed jobs and economic growth in South Africa.

President Ramaphosa expressed South Africa’s concerns about tariffs levied by the US on South African steel and aluminium products, which South Africa views as unfair and punitive.

JUST ENERGY TRANSITION

The leaders affirmed their commitment to the Just Energy Transition and agreed that South Africa will require more funding to achieve an effective and just transition that leaves no one behind and that protects workers and communities that would be affected by the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. The work on the investment plan for the Just Energy Transition Partnership between South Africa and the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and the European Union is expected to be completed by the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in November 2022 in Egypt.

REGIONAL STABILITY AND GLOBAL SECURITY

Global security and stability discussions focused on the insurgent attacks in Mozambique. President Ramaphosa acknowledged the assistance currently being provided by the US in responding to the insurgent threat in Mozambique. President Ramaphosa called for more US support in the provision of skills and resources to counter the terrorist activities that are causing great suffering in Mozambique and threaten the stability of the SADC region.

FOOD SECURITY IN AFRICA

Africa’s food security featured prominently in the meeting with both Heads of State. “Following on from the discussions at the G7 meeting held in Germany this year, there is consensus on supporting Africa’s efforts towards fertiliser manufacturing, which will bolster Africa’s independence in ensuring the continent’s food security,” said President Ramaphosa.

MALIGN RUSSIAN ACTIVITIES BIIL

President Ramaphosa raised concern about the Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Bill, which is currently before the US Congress. President Ramaphosa said that if it becomes law, the Act would unfairly marginalise and punish African countries for exercising their sovereignty in their pursuit of development and economic growth.

President Ramaphosa emphasised the need for an urgent end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and and emphasised the leadership role of the United Nations Secretary-General of António Guterres can provide in leading a peace process.

HEALTH AND CAPACITATION OF HEALTH SYSTEMS

President Ramaphosa expressed appreciation for US support on health services capacitation and future pandemic preparedness. This includes the continued support for the PEPFAR programmes to combat HIV/Aids and Tuberculosis, and the support during the COVID-19 pandemic. President Ramaphosa applauded the leadership role played by President Biden in assisting developing economies to strengthen their health systems and for support on the WTO TRIPS waiver on vaccine manufacturing.

UNITED NATIONS REFORMS AND MULTILATERALISM

Africa’s representation in key multilateral institutions was highlighted by President Ramaphosa. This includes the proposal for Africa’s admission through the African Union (AU) into the Group of 20 countries (G20).

“The absence of representation of 1.3 billion people from Africa in the United Nations Security Council remains a blight in the global democratic order,” said President Ramaphosa. Both leaders agreed on the need for broader reforms of the United Nations.

BUILDING CAPACITY OF THE STATE

President Ramaphosa tabled a proposal for a partnership with the US in supporting South Africa’s efforts to develop public servants, especially women. In this regard South Africa’s National School of Government will work closely with leading American institutions in designing training programmes for South African public servants.

Ahead of the meeting with President Biden, President Ramaphosa met with the United States Vice President Kamala Harris at her official residence, where they discussed women’s empowerment, health and security, partnership on technology and space exploration.

Media enquires: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa on +27 82 835 6315 or media@enquires.gov.za