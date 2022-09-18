Zimbabwe: Young Far Less Likely Than Their Elders to Be Registered and to Intend to Vote in 2023

press release

Large majorities of Zimbabweans say they are registered to vote and intend to cast their ballots in the 2023 elections, a new Afrobarometer survey shows.

But young citizens are considerably less likely than their elders to report being registered, and only slightly more than half of 18- to 35-year-olds say they will probably or definitely vote.

As reported by citizens, both registration rates and intention to vote also vary considerably by province.

Among respondents who are registered to vote, a resounding majority say they will probably or definitely cast their votes in the upcoming elections.

Key findings