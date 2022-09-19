Somalia: Dozens of Al-Shabaab Members Killed in Latest SNA Operation

17 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Somali government said its forces has killed at least 30 members of the Al-Shabaab, after an operation carried out in Aborrey area, which is 25 kilometers east of Buulo-burte district in Hiran region.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Information of the Federal Government, five government soldiers were injured in the battle.

"The National Security Forces engaged in a battle with Al-Shabaab Terrorist Militants in Aborey area last night at around 2:00 AM. The National Security Forces, who had received information about the terrorist plot, inflicted a heavy blow, and five soldiers were injured. the army" said the statement.

In the last few days, the military forces and the local people known as Macowsley have been fighting against Al-Shabaab militias in Hiraan and Galgudud regions.

The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has recently declared war against Al-Shabaab militias, which he said will be eliminated from the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X