Somalia: Sna Retakes Villages From Al-Shabaab

Beledweyne — Troops from the Somali military with the support of villagers have managed to drive Al-Shabaab out of several areas in the Hiran region in the past 48 hours.

The recaptured villages are Aborey, Tardo, Sagaalgeed, Geedsamo, and Inameey, which are located on the outskirts of Bula-Burde town, according to the military officials.

The Gorgor brigade commanders vowed to keep up the operations until they secure the takeover of the whole areas that remained under Al-Shabaab.

Hiran region saw an intensified operation by the Somali army along with armed residents who are aiming to finalize the presence of Al-Shabaab militants in the rural areas.

The Somali government is mobilizing the residents to take arms against Al-Shabaab after president Hassan Sheikh last month said an all-out offensive will be unleashed soon.