Sudan Strikes Over Unpaid Wages and 2022 Salaries Continue

Khartoum / El Fasher — Sudan's strikes over unpaid salaries and the failure of authorities to implement the promised 2022 salary structure continue. Junior doctors extended their strike for another three days whilst striking civil servants in North Darfur entered their second month of industrial action.

The junior doctors striking across Sudan extended their strike by another 72 hours on Wednesday due to the failure of the federal Ministry of Health to respond to their demands for the disbursement of eight months of unpaid salaries.

The Junior Doctors Committee said in a statement on Wednesday that the third day of the strike achieved widespread participation across 32 hospitals in six states, as 28 hospitals recorded participation of 100 per cent, while the participation rates in the rest of the hospitals ranged between 90 to 40 per cent.

The committee pointed out that the Ministry of Health did not respond to their requests, which "indicates its indifference to the Sudanese health system".

The entire staff of the El Managil Teaching Hospital in El Gezira staged a silent protest on Wednesday demanding salary increases.

Last weekend, the committee already threatened to strike for an indefinite period if its demands are not met.

Civil servants strike

The strike by government employees in North Darfur entered its second month. They demand the implementation of the new 2022 salary structure and the disbursement of the differences for the period from January to April, on top of due allowances and bonuses.

Staff confirmed to Radio Dabanga their adherence to the strike until their demands are fulfilled.

Their colleagues in South Kordofan are now on strike for three weeks, demanding their financial dues as well.

Strikes have become increasingly common in recent months, especially around the 2022 salary structure.

New 2022 salaries were meant to provide increased wages amidst Sudan's rising inflation. Despite being more than halfway through the year, many workers are still paid their old salaries instead of the increased 2022 wage.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, economic expert Sidgi Kaballo described Sudan's inflation figures as "disturbing" and warned of a 'revolution of the hungry' if the root causes of the economic problems are not addressed. Low wages amidst rising inflation are one of the main problems faced by people.

Radio and TV strike

After exhausting the official channels for their demands, workers at the Sudan Radio and TV corporation announced an open strike from yesterday until their demands are met. They want the current general manager gone, structural legal issues sorted, improved salaries, and career advancement.