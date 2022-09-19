Zimbabwe: Roast of Temba Mliswa, a Potential Crowd Puller At Shoko Festival

It promises to be a thriller. It has all the ingredients of a perfect roast.

Comedy night at this year's Shoko Festival will centre on satire based on outspoken Norton independent legislator, Temba Mliswa, making it arguably the highlight of the 2022 edition.

Taking a cue from global comedy templates, the roast of outspoken politician Temba Mliswa is among a plethora of events lined up at the Shoko Festival.

Bouncing back into physical activity after last year's virtual edition due to Covid 19 restrictions, the event will celebrate local talent that kept the nation through the pandemic, according to festival organisers.

Freeman, Kikky Badass and Crooger are among an array local crooners that will grace the fiesta.

It is the roast of Mliswa which will also feature controversial prophet Mudungwe, Lucky Aaron, musician Vimbai Zimuto, celebrity Lorraine Guyo, comedian Ckanyiso Dat Guy and the hard-hitting political satirist Comrade Fatso, that is eye catching on this year's catalogue.

Leading Zimbabwean stand up comedian and comedy night organiser, Doc Vikela, has promised a scintillating night roasting Mliswa at Shoko Festival.

"The roast is an extraordinary event that is happening for the second year running, where we use satire collaboratively with Magamba Network and Simuka Comedy at Shoko Festival, where we speak truth to power, speak on issues of accountability, speaking to our leaders on the mishaps that happen in society," said Doc Vikela.

The roast comedy night made its debut at Shoko Festival last year featuring another politician Linda Masarira.

The festival will roar into life from September 27 to October 1 in Harare and Chitungwiza.

Doc Vikela said this year's roast will be a no holds barred affair and will leave nothing to chance in serenading comedy fans.

"This year is a no holds barred show and it's going to be the epitome of things that cannot be said in front of a live audience being said, and those things will never be repeated again. Even if people try, they won't outdo what's going to happen this year. It's fireworks," he said.