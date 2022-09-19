Kenya: Champions Tusker Wrap Up Kericho Pre-Season With Victory, Focus Back to League Start

Nairobi — FKF Premier League champions Tusker FC wrapped up their week-long pre-season training camp in Kericho with a 2-1 victory over National Super League side Mara Sugar, as they switch their focus to the start of the season, which remains unknown.

The brewers have been in Kericho since last Monday and have played four friendly matches, coach Robert Matano trying and testing all players and systems he hopes to use in his title defense campaign.

Against Mara, new signing Eric Otieno gave the side the lead inside the second minute when he re-directed a shot from Lawrence Luvanda into the net.

Mara however drew level minutes later, Dennis Maruti scoring on the second bite of the cherry after his initial penalty was saved by Michael Wanjala.

Coach Matano chopped and changed his side in the second half, and they scored the winner in the last three minutes of the game when another new boy, David Odoyo slapped home into an empty net after Clyde Senaji flicked back a long throw from Daniel Sakari.

On Saturday, the brewers played in Kisii against local side Town Warriors, winning 2-0 with goals from Eric Mmata and Deogratious Ojok.

On Friday, they had played against newly promoted side APS Bomet drawing 1-1, with Shaphan Oyugi scoring their solitary strike. Their first friendly match was on Thursday against Wazito FC in Muhoroni, winning 2-0 with goals from Shapahan and Otieno.

"It has been a good camp for the team. We have come together to bond as well as get ourselves into good shape mentally and physically and I believe the team is now ready," said skipper Humphrey Mieno.

"I believe we are ready to defend our title. We have built a very solid team and the togetherness and team spirit is enormous," he added.

However, despite Tusker's good preparations, the start of the new season still remains in limbo, despite the fact that the Ministry of Sports-installed Transition Committee had scheduled next weekend as the start date.

The change in government has given hope that the ousted Federation, booted out of office by Sports CS Amina Mohamed, might be installed back at Kandanda House.

If a new Cabinet Secretary comes on board, then there might be change on fortunes for the Nick Mwendwa led Federation to be back and that will mean the end of the Transition Committee.