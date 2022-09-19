Africa: Opera House in Algiers to Host Totalenergies CHAN 2022 Draw

The Opera House, the beautiful architectural building in Algeria's capital Algiers, will host the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Algeria 2022, final draw.

The draw will be conducted on Saturday, 01 October 2022 at 19h00 local time (17h00 GMT).

This will be a major milestone in the countdown to next year's CHAN to be hosted in Algeria between 13 January 2023 and 04 February 2023.

The Local Organising Commitee, working closely with CAF, has been working hard behind the scenes in the preparations for the competition and the official draw.

Built in 2016, the Boualem Bessaiah Opera House of Algiers has played host to major cultural events including major sporting events.

Sitting on a surface of more than 40000 M2, the Boualem Bessaiah Opera House of Algiers has capacity of 1300.

The hall is located in the western suburbs of the Algerian capital in the commune of Ouled Fayet (15 km from Algiers) and 30 minutes away by car from Algiers Houari Boumediene airport.

For the first time, 18 countries will participate in the event - an increase from 16 teams.

The participating countries are: Algeria (host country), Morocco, Libya, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Ivory Coast, Niger, Ghana, Cameroon, Congo, DR Congo, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Angola and Madagascar.

The TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Algeria 2022 will take place from 13 January to 04 February 2023.

