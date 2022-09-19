Tanzania: Prof Janabi Named New Executive Director for Muhimbili National Hospital

18 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has appointed Prof Mohammed Janabi as the new executive director for Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

Prior to his new role, Prof Janabi was the executive director of Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam.

The appointee is taking over from Prof Lawrence Maseru who has retired, according to a press statement issued by the Directory of Presidential Communications.

Meanwhile, President Samia has named Dr Peter Kisenge as the new Director for JKCI.

The appointee is replacing Prof Janabi who has been promoted to higher position.

Dr Kisenge was the JKCI's director of Research and Training.

The appointment of the duo will start effectively from October 2, this year.

