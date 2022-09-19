Tanzania: China Trade Week Attract 50 Firms

CHINA Trade Week (CTW) Tanzania will bring over 50 Chinese companies to showcase about 300 products from seven sectors such as consumer electronics, industrial, medical, textiles, garments, beauty and construction aims to facilitate trade cooperation in the country.

The event will be hosted by China Council Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and MIE Dubai based company and become the sixth global pan Africa B2B Platform.

Vice President of MIE Dubai, Mr Zahoor Ahmed said the event is scheduled to be held on 26-28th September, 2022 at the Aga Khan Diamond Jubilee Hall in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Ahmed added that the exhibition aims to bring Chinese Innovation to form new partnerships and drive into the East African economy.

He further commended the Tanzania government for their support in improving the industrial sector through a conducive investment environment.

"Engaging with Tanzanian industry leaders with our Chinese manufacturers directly in a live and hybrid environment will be catalyst in engaging and discussing key project delivery," he added.

He added that CTW Tanzania 2022 is a key initiative in reconnecting global trade between China and Tanzania.

Elaborated further, CTW has been successfully held in Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, Morocco and South Africa.

Consulate General from Tanzania in United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mr Iddi Bakari, said "China has continued to be a key global partner to Africa especially Tanzania and we welcome the global trade initiatives, partnerships that will be developed from CTW Tanzania and the national industry support it will foster,".

Mr Bakari noted that with the global economy, it will continue to open trading doors, as Tanzania is positioned in a region to support and facilitate global trade movement.

MIE Events is the first domestic professional exhibition organizer in Dubai. The company played a pivotal role in facilitating companies to participate in prominent Middle East and Africa exhibitions.

Since 2000, MIE Events has organized more than 1,500 professional exhibitions across Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa.