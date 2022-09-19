Tanzania: CAF Cl - It's Yanga V Hilal, Simba V Primerio De Agosto

Tanzania envoys Simba and Young Africans will face Primerio de Agosto and Al Hilal respectively in the second preliminary round of CAF Champions League (CAF CL).

Simba have booked a ticket to face Primerio de Agosto of Angola after an aggregate 4-0 win over Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi winning 2-0 in both legs.

On the other hand, the Angolan side have bundled out Red Allows of Zambia courtesy of an aggregate 2-1 triumph.

In the first leg played in Zambia, Primerio de Agosto claimed a 1-0 victory while in the reverse leg in Angola, the game has ended 1-1.

As it stands, Simba are set to launch their second preliminary stage mission away in Angola before welcoming their opponents at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

For Yanga, they have cherished a 9-0 aggregate success against Zalan FC of South Sudan to slide into the second preliminary round and interface Sudan giants Al Hilal.

Under the tutelage of Congolese Head Coach Florent Ibenge, Al Hilal have survived a scare from Ethiopian giants St George SC after making a breakthrough thanks to a 2-2 aggregate victory.

In the first leg held in Ethiopia, Al Hilal suffered a 2-1 loss but in the second leg tie played in Sudan, the latter have emerged 1-0 victors.

However, Yanga will begin the second round campaign by hosting their opponents at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam before heading to Sudan for the final leg.