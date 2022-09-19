East Africa: Mathuki Lauds Tmea Initiatives On EAC

Arusha — THE East African Community (EAC) Secretary General Peter Mathuki has praised Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA) for supporting the integration process in the region.

Dr Mathuki said the organisation played a crucial role in regional infrastructure development, improving customs efficiency and capacity building in diverse sectors.

"TMEA had mobilised significant resources over the years to support various EAC programmes and projects," said Dr Mathuki while hosting TMEA boss David Beer who paid him a courtesy call on Friday.

Dr Mathuki further singled out TMEA's support in the construction of One Stop Border Posts (OSBPs) noting that OSBPs had eased cross-border trade and free movement of persons by reducing the amount of time spent by merchants and travellers at the borders.

He however informed Mr Beer of potential areas that may require support in future including fast-tracking the integration of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the newest partner state, into the Community.

"There's an urgent need of building capacity of DRC officials to ensure that they participate fully and effectively in EAC programmes and activities," added the EAC Secretary General.

Mr Beer said TMEA's focus would be to build on and deepen the achievements recorded by EAC during the time his predecessor has been in office.

The TMEA boss said it was crucial to cascade the gains and successes recorded by the Community to South Sudan and DRC who the latest entrants into the EAC.

Also key according to the incoming CEO, further emphasis will be put on leveraging the existing political goodwill behind the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to open up the trade opportunities therein for the benefit of the seven partner states.

TMEA is an aid-for-trade organisation that was established in 2010, with the aim of growing prosperity in East Africa through increased trade.

It works closely with regional intergovernmental organisations, including the African Union (AU), EAC , Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Common Market for East and Southern Africa (COMESA), Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), national governments, the private sector and civil society organisations.