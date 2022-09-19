Zimbabwe: Updates to the Zimbabwe Sanctions List

document

As part of an ongoing review of the sanctions program to ensure it remains focused and relevant, today, the United States is delisting 11 individuals from the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List, based on a determination they no longer warrant inclusion on the SDN List. The 11 individuals being removed from the SDN list are either deceased or have been deemed to no longer undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes and institutions.

The Zimbabwe sanctions program is a policy-driven program that targets human rights abusers and those who undermine democratic processes or facilitate corruption. U.S. sanctions do not target the Zimbabwean people, the country of Zimbabwe, or Zimbabwe's banking sector. Sanctions are not intended to be permanent but to incentivize change, and these delistings reflect that. Each year, the U.S. government removes hundreds of individuals and entities from the SDN List. Each removal is based on a thorough review. Maintaining the integrity of U.S. sanctions is a high priority and is the driving principle behind a rigorous review process that evaluates every request for removal individually on its merits and applies consistent standards to all of them.

The United States is also designating Stephen Mutamba, the Zimbabwe Republic Police's Deputy Commissioner for Administration, pursuant to Executive Order 13469 for his role in undermining Zimbabwe's democratic processes and institutions. Over the past two years, Mutamba has organized a host of actions that threaten and undermine legitimate political parties and others who oppose the policies of the Government of Zimbabwe or the ruling Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) party. It is vital that the Government of Zimbabwe allow full participation across the political spectrum.

The United States continues to stand with the Zimbabwean people against corruption, human rights abuses, and efforts to undermine democratic processes or institutions. We will not hesitate to designate those who undermine Zimbabwe's democratic processes and institutions or otherwise fall within the scope of our sanctions program.

For more information on today's action, please see the Department of the Treasury's press release.