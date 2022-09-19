Somalia: Jubaland Leader Meets With Federal MPs in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU - The President of Jubaland Ahmed Madobe held a meeting with the MPs elected from his region in Mogadishu for consultation, his office said.

The meeting was an exchange of information and consulting on the ways to deal with the current crisis in Jubaland, including the drought response and the fight against Al-Shabab.

The lawmakers said they will return to their constituencies to take part in the ongoing efforts to help people and the army operations that will soon begin to eradicate Al-Shabaab

The consultation forum hosted by the Jubaland leader comes weeks after he extended his power by one year and the Federal Government has not yet discussed the move.