Africa: TP Mazembe Latest Team to Qualify for CAF Women's Champions League 2022

18 September 2022
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Congolese side TP Mazembe women's football team have qualified for their maiden TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League.

TP Mazembe will now participate in the TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League Morocco 2022 scheduled to be played between 30 October 2022 and 13 November 2022.

They defeated Cameroon's AS AWA FC 2-1 in the UNIFFAC final thanks to goals from Justine Onderumbu Bousu (31') and Merveille Kanjinga (82'). The only goal of the Cameroonian team was scored by the international Farida Machia in the 52nd minute.

TP Mazembe's qualification now means all the eight clubs that will participate in the final competition in Morocco are confirmed.

The DR Congo outfit have been grouped together with defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies of South Africa, Bayelsa Queens of Nigeria and Wadi Degla of Egypt in group B.

In Group A; hosts ASFAR FC of Morocco, bronze medalists in last year's WCL, will face Simba Queens of Tanzania, Green Buffaloes of Zambia and Determine Girls of Liberia.

The TotalEnergies CAF Women's Champions League will take place in Morocco.

