Tanzania: NGO Renovates Classrooms in Mwanza Schools

Mwanza — MWANZA based Non-Governmental Organisation, Dart Foundation, has renovated four classrooms and provided learning equipment to Lake and Maendeleo primary schools worth 3.5m/- in Nyamagana District in Mwanza City Council (MCC) to support the government efforts in improving education sector in the country.

The Founder and Dart Foundation Director, Ms Dollocela Ruben said here on Thursday during the handing over event of the classrooms and equipment to Mwanza City Council.

Besides renovating the classrooms the organisation has also donated various items including exercise books, schools bags to 42 kindergarten pupils, pens to pupils who performed well in their examinations and two boxes of chalks.

"As a parent I thought the need to contribute for education sector and that is why I have donated these items ", she said, adding that in 2018 she renovated three classrooms in Maendeleo Primary School at the cost of 2.5m/-.

She commended the council, schools, parents and the school's committees for their support towards completion of the renovation work in both schools.

For his part the MCC Primary Education Officer,MrMussaLamwe who was the guest of honour, commended the organisation leadership for their support in renovating the school's classrooms and students learning equipment she donated to pupils urging other education stakeholders to emulate her .

Speaking on Mwanza City Council director, the Isamilo Ward Executive Officer Mr Justin James praised the organization for the renovations of the classrooms and donation of schools learning equipment which will motivate students to study hard.

Giving the vote of thanks on behalf of the two schools, the Head Teacher of Lake A Primary School MsAnetGahanga applauded the organization for the renovation of the classrooms and appealed to Isamilo residents to emulate the organisations by contributing to the education sector.