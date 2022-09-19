Tanzania: Simba in Do or Die Mission

SIMBA said they are tactically prepared to face Nyasa Big Bullets in the return leg match of the CAF Champions League at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam today.

The two teams meet in a decisive encounter that will decide who deserve a ticket to play in the event's first round, which is the last stage before a group stage.

However, the Msimbazi Street Reds have an added advantage of a 2-0 lead they stamped in the first leg match away at Bingu Stadium in Malawi, hence they just need to protect that advantage.

At a pre-match briefing on Saturday, Simba's caretaker Head Coach Juma Mgunda maintained that they are fully prepared for the match and every player is fit to fight for the team's victory.

"We are well prepared and looking forward to the positive results. However, the game is not yet over until the final whistle that is why I have cautioned my players to fully focus on the match.

"In Malawi, we played the first half, and here, we have the second half to play... as such; you can see that the match is still afresh and anything can happen but we are fully prepared," Mgunda said.

His skipper Mohamed Hussein joined him saying doing well in today's match will see them closer to the targeted goal.

"The club has already set up targets which we must attain and this is our job to ensure that we reach them. I believe that with full backing from our home fans, we are going to stamp success and step into the upper stage of the Champions League," he said.

On his part, Nyasa Big Bullets Head Coach Kalistso Pasuwa remains optimistic that his charges can do a great job in today's match and make it all the way to the second round.

"Of course, in football anything can happen. The most important thing for us is to concentrate on the game and there are a couple of things we learnt from Simba in the first match which are important to our team.

"I know they have many supporters and they are among the highly supported teams in Africa but that should not scare us to do our part and I am sure that in the end, we can achieve good results," he said.

He also commented on the pitch saying it is in excellent condition which will allow players to enjoy the match so as fans in the stands who will be witnessing the encounter.

He then ruled out Yamikani Fodya and Lanjesi Nkhoma as two players who will not be part of his brigade for the match while insisting that the rest are of good health for the showdown.