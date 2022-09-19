Tanzania: PM Majaliwa Opens Feasssa Games

Arusha — PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa is expected to grace the Federation of East African Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) games in Arusha today.

The FEASSSA games return this year and the related events are once more taking place in Arusha.

According to Sports Coordinator in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government, George Mbijima, the opening ceremony will be staged here at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium.

The Games started in Arusha from September 14th this year, according to the organisers.

The Primary and Secondary schools students who have so far reported here are from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and South Sudan.

Malawi and Burundi have failed to report in Arusha due to various reasons.

The President of FEASSSA, Justus Mugisha, said more than 4000 students compete in 14 different types of sports most notably football, badminton, netball and volleyball, athletics and basketball.

The President of International Schools Sports Federation, Laurent Patrica from France, will also be coming all the way from Belgium to grace the games.

The President of Africa School Sports, from Morocco will also be attending the games in Arusha.

Besides sports, there are participants who will be engaged tourism and cultural activities.

In the previous games of 2019 the venues for the games were, the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium (Athletics as well as Opening and Closing ceremonies) and Saint Constantine (Hokey, Netball and Swimming).

Other venues were ISM (Basketball, Swimming, Rugby and Handball), TGT (Football and Handball), Arusha Meru (Basket and Volleyball), Magereza (Football), Ngarenaro Complex (Football and Basketball).

Students coming for the games will be hosted at Peace House Secondary Schools, Sakina Girls, Sakina 2 Centre, Edmund Rice, Arusha Girls, Arusha Secondary, Angelico Lipan and Trust Saint Patrick.