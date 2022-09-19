Tanzania/Libya: Stars in Camp for Cranes, Libya Duels

A NEWLY framed Taifa Stars pitch the camp today ahead of their two-match mission in Libya where they will play international friendly matches against Uganda and Libya.

On September 24th, Stars will host Uganda Cranes before facing Libya on September 27th in the last build-up match.

According to caretaker Head Coach Honour Janza, the team is expected to depart on Tuesday for Libya and he has insisted that the matches are very important to enable him have a full assessment of the squad.

The new look squad has sidelined some of the senior regular players of the national team including Mohamed Hussein, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Jonas Mkude and John Bocco among others.

The full squad consist of Aishi Manula (Simba), Beno Kakolanya (Simba), Saidi Kipao (Kagera Sugar), Kibwana Shomari (Young Africans), Datius Peter (Kagera Sugar) and David Luhende (Kagera Sugar).

Others are Abdulmalick Adam (Namungo), Abdi Banda (Chippa United -South Africa), Carlos Protas (Tusker - Kenya), Oscar Masai (Geita Gold), Dickson Job (Young Africans), Abdallah Mfuko (Kagera Sugar), Himid Mao (Ghazl El Mahalla - Egypt) and Sospeter Bajana (Azam).

Also, the list has Mzamiru Yassin (Simba), Feisal Salum (Young Africans), David Uromi (Moroka Swallows - South Africa), Mohamed Banka (Namungo), Mbwana Samatta (Genk - Belgium), Simon Msuva (Al Qadsiah - Saudi Arabia), Ibrahim Joshua (Tusker - Kenya), Saidi Khamis (Hatta Club - UAE) and Habib Kyombo (Simba).

In his remarks after parading the new squad, Janza insisted that the two friendly encounters against Uganda and Libya are important in shaping the team.

He further said all the 23 assembled players should report in camp by Sunday (today) midnight ready for the trip expected on Tuesday of which he reiterated that it is important for the team building.

"Yes, we have called new faces whom I have seen during my time here. Let me say that this technical bench, we will open doors for new and old players," he said.

This will be the second time for the Zambian trainer to be at the helm of the senior football team with his first assignment being an African Nations Championship (CHAN) reverse leg match versus Uganda of which Tanzania farewelled the qualifiers after an aggregate 4-0 loss.

He succeeded Kim Poulsen at top seat of the team and he is being assisted by Assistant Coach Mecky Mexime with veteran goalkeeper Juma Kaseja the team's goalkeeping trainer.