Liberia: Pres. Weah to Be Honoured By Liberians in Two States in U.S.

Liberians in two states in the United States of America are poised to honour President George M. Weah, President of Liberia.

President Weah and his delegation are currently in the United States of America to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

As their leader, those Liberians living in Philadelphia and Rhode Island are planning their separate programs to thanks President Weah for keeping the peace and directing the affairs of the country well.

The honouring program is not the only good thing that is expected for the Liberian leader and his delegation.

President Weah is expected to travel to the Washington D.C in the week of September 28-October 2, 2022 to meet with members of the congressional Black Caucus (CBC) AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE Congress in continuation of the Bicentennial celebration of Liberia.

Moreover, while in the DC, President Weah would like to meet with Kamala D. Harris, Vice President of the United States.

According to a communication sent by the Embassy of Liberia in the United States, the expected meeting with the US VP will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the strong and vital relationship between the United Sates and Liberia.