Liberia: Pres. Weah to Be Honoured By Liberians in Two States in U.S.

18 September 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberians in two states in the United States of America are poised to honour President George M. Weah, President of Liberia.

President Weah and his delegation are currently in the United States of America to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

As their leader, those Liberians living in Philadelphia and Rhode Island are planning their separate programs to thanks President Weah for keeping the peace and directing the affairs of the country well.

The honouring program is not the only good thing that is expected for the Liberian leader and his delegation.

President Weah is expected to travel to the Washington D.C in the week of September 28-October 2, 2022 to meet with members of the congressional Black Caucus (CBC) AND OTHER MEMBERS OF THE Congress in continuation of the Bicentennial celebration of Liberia.

Moreover, while in the DC, President Weah would like to meet with Kamala D. Harris, Vice President of the United States.

According to a communication sent by the Embassy of Liberia in the United States, the expected meeting with the US VP will provide an opportunity to reaffirm the strong and vital relationship between the United Sates and Liberia.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X