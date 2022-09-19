Kenya: NSE Admits Private Wealth Capital Limited as an Authorized Securities Dealer

Nairobi — The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has admitted Private Wealth Capital Limited (PWCL) as an Authorized Securities Dealer (ASD) for fixed income securities listed on the Nairobi bourse.

The admission makes PWCL the first non-bank ASD in Kenya and will enable the firm to provide domestic and international institutional and individual investors with bond brokerage services and market liquidity in the secondary bond market for Kenya shilling Government Bond, Kenya Government Eurobonds, and listed corporate bonds.

"The approval to operate in Kenya is a testament to our continued commitment to offer clients enhanced investment services. It will enable investors enter and exit their bond investments more easily in the secondary market as a result of PWCL's role as a liquidity provider," said Kabaki Wamwea, the Chief Executive Officer, PWCL.

PWCL is an investment advisory firm offering services in public and private equity and debt capital markets with over 55 years experience.

The firm's team, which is a blend of veteran fixed income market dealers and new entrants, will combine their market insights with research expertise to provide clients with strategic investment advice to maximize returns on their fixed income investments.

"As a market, we are keen on supporting the growth of the Fixed Income market space in Kenya in line with our 2020-2024 strategy. We congratulate PWCL for the approval as an Authorized Securities Dealer and look forward to further partnerships," said Geoffrey Odundo, Chief Executive, NSE PLC.

An authorized securities dealer carries out the business of buying, selling, dealing, trading, underwriting or retailing of fixed-income securities.

According to the Capital Markets Act, an authorized securities dealer is a person authorized to deal in securities and operate in a specified market segment as may be prescribed by the Authority.