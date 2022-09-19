Gabon: Opposition Leader Arrested With Suitcases Full of Banknotes

RFI/Paulina Zidi
Franc CFA (file photo).
19 September 2022
allAfrica.com
By Michael Tantoh

Cape Town — The former president of the Gabonese National Assembly, Guy Nzouba-Ndama, was arrested on Saturday, September 17, with suitcases filled more than a billion CFA francs, according to the government daily L'Union. Nzouba-Ndama joined the opposition in 2016 after leaving the ruling party.

He was placed under police custody in Franceville in the South-East of the country, after his arrest at the border between Gabon and Congo-Brazzaville. Nzouba-Ndama was returning after a short stay in Congo-Brazzaville.

The video flooded social networks with Guy Nzouba-Ndama in front of his SUV, with four suitcases placed in the back, and gendarmes forcing open the padlocks. inside they found notes of 10,000 CFA francs worth about 77 million euros.

He was then taken into police custody.

Released

According to the Gabonese Press Agency, he was released overnight and his money returned. He returned to Koulamoutou, his political stronghold. For the moment, authorities and his party, the Democrats, remain tight-lipped on the issue.

Aged 76, Nzouba-Ndama is one of the potential candidates for the presidential election scheduled for next year.

Translated from RFI

