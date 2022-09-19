Kenya: Baringo Deputy Governor Kipng'ok to Be Buried on September 24

19 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Baringo Deputy Governor Charles Kipng'ok who died last Wednesday at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) will be buried on Saturday at his Solian home in Eldama-Ravine Sub-county.

Burial Committee chairman Elijah Kimanyim told the Kenya News Agency (KNA) that preparations for Kipng'ok's burial are in top gear in his homes in Solian, Emom, Nairobi and Kericho.

Kimanyim said the funeral service will be held at the Solian Girls High School.

The deputy governor is said to have developed breathing difficulties.

He was elected alongside his boss Benjamin Cheboi during the August 9 polls.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X